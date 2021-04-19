Mars Hill Country Club Opens for Play

The early spring continues to give us a head start on some of our favorite outdoor sports. As of Monday the Mars Hill County Club is now open.

When I saw that the forecast was calling for sunny skies to start the week I decided to get up and take the drive to Mars Hill Country Club. The early wakeup call was worth it! This was a truly beautiful spring morning in Aroostook County.

Anyone looking to book a tee time now or in the future at Mars Hill Country Club should go right here to this link https://golfmhcc.com/

At 8 AM there were about a dozen golfers ready to take the course for the first round of the season. An encouraging sign was the presence of youth on the course. There were people of all ages on the course that sits at the base of Mars Hill Mountain.

Mars Hill joins Fort Kent Golf Club who was the first in the area to open up. Fort Kent played their first rounds on April 15th. Last week Presque Isle Country Club announced on their new Facebook page that the driving range would open on Monday for golfers to warm ahead of the golf course opening up for play this Friday, April 23.

Be sure to check back for the latest openings and how to book your tee times on Aroostook County and Western New Brunswick's golf courses this year. Good luck to everyone this season. May every drive hit the fairway!