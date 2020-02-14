We’ve known for a while that Kevin Smith was developing a new Masters of the Universe animated series for Mattel and Netflix titled Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Today, Netflix tweeted out the full cast list for the show and it is wildly stacked — headlined by Mark Hamill as the new voice of He-Man’s arch-nemesis Skeletor.

Here’s the full list they tweeted out:

Mark Hamill - Skeletor

Lena Headey - Evil-Lyn

Chris Wood - Prince Adam / He-Man

Sarah Michelle Gellar - Teela

Liam Cunningham - Man-At-Arms

Stephen Root - Cringer

Diedrich Bader - King Randor / Trap Jaw

Griffin Newman - Orko

Tiffany Smith - Andra

Henry Rollins - Tri-Klops

Alan Oppenheimer - Moss Man

Susan Eisenberg - Sorceress

Alicia Silverstone - Queen Marlena

Justin Long - Roboto

Jason Mewes - Stinkor

Phil LaMarr - He-Ro

Tony Todd - Scare Glow

Cree Summer - Priestess

Kevin Michael Richardson - Beast Man

Kevin Conroy - Mer-Man

Harley Quinn Smith - Ileena

It wouldn’t be a Kevin Smith project without Jason Mewes and Harley Smith in there. The show, which is supposedly a “direct sequel” to the classic animated series, is described this way:

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is an upcoming Netflix Original anime series created by Kevin Smith and based upon the characters of Masters of the Universe. The series will be produced by Powerhouse Animation Studio and is the third series produced by the studio after Castlevania and Seis Manos. Smith, will be joined by four writers to help create the story; Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (October Faction) and Tim Sheridan (The Death and Return of Superman).

You’ve got to love Stephen Root as Cringer. That’s just too perfect. And Hamill of course has tons of voice acting experience, including providing the voice of the Joker on the iconic Batman: The Animated Series. There’s no official release date for Masters of the Universe: Revelation yet, but it’s expected on Netflix later this year.