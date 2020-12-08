Marijuana Is Now Maine’s Top Money Making Crop

Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Maine, it comes as no surprise that it has become the state's biggest cash crop.

According to WGME, medical marijuana sales totaled over $221 million from January through October. That is more than double what was sold during the same time period in 2019.

How does that compare with Maine's other big crops? About $184 million in potatoes were sold during 2019. Sales for blueberries in 2019 were about $26 million.

Maine recorded more than $100 million in sales last year, the first time Maine was able to tabulate all legal medical marijuana sales. So far, in 2020, it looks as though sales have over doubled.

Those numbers are only for legal medical marijuana sales. They do not include recreational marijuana sales.

In October, the first month where recreational marijuana sales were legal, $1.4 million in product was sold.

Not a big surprise, many people are taking advantage of legal marijuana to help alleviate the stress of dealing with the on-going pandemic.

Have you downloaded our FREE app? You can use it to stream the station, message the DJs, and get breaking local news sent right to your phone. It really is the best way to interact with the station and stay on top of everything happening in Central Maine. The easiest way to get the app is to enter your phone number in the box below. We'll text you the download link.