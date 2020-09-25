Mapleton Man Escapes Serious Injury in Collision With Log Truck

Maine State Police say an 82-year-old Mapleton man was not seriously injured when his car collided with a loaded log truck Thursday afternoon.

Leroy Shepard was heading east on the Mapleton Road in a 1989 Crown Victoria shortly after 3:00 p.m. and was slowing down to make a right hand turn onto the Carvell Road, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Clark. Shepard’s right blinker was activated.

Meanwhile, 55-year-old Kevin Thibodeau of Washburn was coming down the hill in a 2008 Peterbilt log truck and began to overtake Shepard's car. Witnesses told police that Shepard made a sudden turn to the left and struck the side of the tractor trailer.

Maine State Police - Troop F

The car was dragged a short distance until Thibodeau brought his rig to a stop. State police say both drivers were wearing their seat belts and no one was seriously injured. Speed was not a factor in the crash.

Shepard’s vehicle was a total loss.

Trooper Ryan Kilcollins investigated the accident. Mapleton Fire Department, Presque Isle Fire & Ambulance and Maine DOT also responded to the scene.