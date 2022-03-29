Mapleton Home Destroyed in Weekend Fire

A fire in the early hours Sunday destroyed a home in Mapleton.

The Mapleton, Castle Hill, Chapman Fire Department responded around 12:45 a.m. to a call reporting a fire at 3068 West Chapman Road.

The single-story home was fully involved when firefighters arrived, according to Fire Chief Adam Rider.

Everyone in the house escaped without any injuries. Crews worked quickly to contain the blaze and to keep it from spreading to neighboring homes. Presque Isle and Washburn Fire Departments provided mutual aid.

Chief Rider told WAGM-TV that the home was a total loss. There’s no word on the cause.

The American Red Cross was assisting one adult with his immediate needs.