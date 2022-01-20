Map Shows Where ‘Forever Chemicals’ Are Identified In Maine

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has an interactive map that shares various pieces of information being monitored by the state. Some of these icons share businesses that the Maine DEP monitors, other icons show a history of the State of Maine when it comes to waste, spills and other concerning environmental factors, including 'forever chemicals', known as PFAs.

What are PFAs?

PFAs are a large group of manmade substances (Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) that have been used since the 1950's that are linked to many kinds of cancers in humans. Some PFAs take a really long time to break down and are found in water, wildlife and humans.

Mainers Informed of PFA sites

As a consumer, you want to know where these chemicals are in the state you live in. The map shares detailed information including EGAD Septage and Sludge Sites where PFAs have been found.

Maine Department of Environmental Protection Maine Department of Environmental Protection loading...

Clicking the various icons allows for a more informational look at the environment around us, statewide and next door. Here is what the map looks like for various areas throughout the State of Maine. To be able to find information about the visuals below, check out the Maine Department of Environmental tool accessible to anybody with an internet connection.

Identified Portland Area PFA Sites

Maine Department of Environmental Protection Maine Department of Environmental Protection loading...

Identified Lewiston Area PFA Sites

Maine Department of Environmental Protection Maine Department of Environmental Protection loading...

Identified Bangor Area PFA Sites

Maine Department of Environmental Protection Maine Department of Environmental Protection loading...

Identified Waterville Area PFA Sites

Maine Department of Environmental Protection Maine Department of Environmental Protection loading...

Identified Caribou Area PFA Sites

Maine Department of Environmental Protection Maine Department of Environmental Protection loading...

Identified Bucksport/Belfast Area PFA Sites

Maine Department of Environmental Protection Maine Department of Environmental Protection loading...

30 Bangor Area Mom-and-Pop Convenience Stores Convenience stores are a lifeline for a community. Here in the Bangor area, we have our share of little mom-and-pop, one-of-a-kind stores that hold necessities for your everyday life that can build a community with its presence and offerings. Here are 30 of these convenience stores in and around the Bangor area.

The 25 Oldest Homes In Maine Take a look at the oldest homes in the State of Maine, starting in 1682. These homes, along with garrisons, churches, cemeteries and forts, are featured on the State of Maine Maine Historic Preservation Commission website . These locations are among hundreds listed that show Maine's history and heritage that is being preserved for future generations to learn about.

Top 25 Stories In Bangor In 2021 Expensive homes, browntail moth caterpillars, nostalgic Bangor. Here's what we in the Bangor area were talking about, sharing on social media, and reading about for the year of 2021. Do you remember these stories or miss any? Take a look now.