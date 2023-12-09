Man & Woman Arrested for Drug Trafficking & Possession in Maine
A man and a woman were arrested Thursday afternoon for drug trafficking and possession following a traffic stop in Auburn.
Man and Woman Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Possession
The Auburn Police Department said 40-year-old Jovan Calhoun and 62-year-old Wendy Barry, both from Auburn, were taken into custody around 3:30 pm on Riverside Drive.
Crack Seized during Search
Officers searched the vehicle and found approximately 13 grams of crack cocaine.
Police were Investigating Man for Drug Trafficking
The Auburn Police Department “had recently initiated an investigation into Calhoun for suspected drug trafficking in Auburn.”
Man on Bail for Driving and Drug Charges
Police said Calhoun is a habitual offender and was driving with a revoked license. He “was also out of jail on six bail contracts for other pending driving and drug offenses.”
Man and Woman Face Drug Charges and More
Calhoun faces several charges including operating after revocation, aggravated drug trafficking and violation of conditions of release. Police said the drug offense was aggravated due to Calhoun having prior drug convictions. Barry was charged with unlawful drug possession.
