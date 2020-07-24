Man with Canada-Wide Warrant Arrested for Second-Degree Murder

A 20-year-old Saint John man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder has been arrested in the Woodstock area.

RCMP say Tyler Gamblin was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Thursday following a tip through Crime Stoppers.

The CBC reports a warrant had been issued for Gamblin on July 15, the same day he was charged in the death of 29-year-old Nathan Gallant. Police said Gallant was found with stab wounds on the side of a road in Fairfield, New Brunswick east of Saint John, on the evening of July 8. He later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Gamblin remains behind bars and is due in court today.