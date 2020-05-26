Man & Two Daughters Rescued after Boat Capsizes in Maine Pond

PARLIN POND TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — A man and his two daughters have been rescued after their boat capsized on Parlin Pond in western Maine.

Officials say a teenage girl was seen and heard screaming from the shoreline on Sunday around 1:30 p.m.

WMTW-TV reports an off-duty game warden, his wife and a neighbor took a boat out to the girl. They found a man and his other teenage daughter in the water and suffering from hypothermia.

The father and daughters were examined by emergency medical crews but did not need further treatment.

Officials say the boat capsized after the weather worsened and winds increased.