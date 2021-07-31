Man, 12-year-old Die in Freak Crash in Waterboro Parking Lot

A man and a 12-year-old child are dead after a vehicle hit them as they stood in an East Waterboro parking lot.

The York County Sheriff's Office say 45-year-old Mark Schepis of Waterboro and 12-year-old Luke Stephenson, also of Waterboro were waiting for their families in the parking lot of the Cozi Corner Cafe, when the crash happened. Their families all knew each other.

At around 9:00 in the morning, a 64-year-old Waterboro man was driving his Oldsmobile Alero on Sokokis Trail when he veered off the road and into the parking lot. WGME-TV reports there were several people in the lot, waiting to go inside, and they scattered when the car came towards them. Only Schepis and Stephenson were unable to get out of the way and were struck by the vehicle before it hit a truck. The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Southern Maine Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation.

