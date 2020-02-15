Man Honored for Saving Officers Life near Van Buren, Maine

The Maine Chief’s of Police honored Bruce Smith at their annual awards banquet for saving Chief Michael Bresett’s life on January 22, 2019.

Bresett was severely injured and laying in the road after being hit by an SUV on Route 1 just south of Van Buren. He was outside of his cruiser, helping at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident during a winter storm.

Smith was travelling south when the pileup happened in Cyr Plantation. He saw the Van Buren Police Chief, and “without hesitation, risked his own personal safety rescuing Chief Bresett and swiftly transported him to Cary Medical Center for treatment.”