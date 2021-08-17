Man Going to Prison for Waterville Drive-by that Hurt Little Girl

A Kennebec County man received his sentence this week for his part in a drive-by shooting that injured a little girl as she sat in her bedroom.

Jeremiah D. Gamblin pleaded guilty to a charge of elevated aggravated assault. According to the Morning Sentinel, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but 3 1/2 years suspended, and 3 years probation. Gamblin reportedly said, in court, that he didn't agree with all the information presented by the state, but that he was pleading guilty to his involvement in the shooting. As part of his probation, he's ordered to have no contact with the victim or her family. He must also abstain from using marijuana or any illegal drugs and undergo substance abuse counseling.

On February 28th, 2020, Gamblin and Gavin Loabe picked up a gun before Gamblin gave Loebe directions to the apartment house where the shooting took place. Loabe was looking for a man who had texted his girlfriend, flirting with her. As it turned out, the man didn't live at the address. But 7-year-old Emahleeh Frost did live there, and she was shot twice as she played in her bedroom. One bullet struck her in the chest, while the other lodged in her spine, where it remains. Officials say Gamblin took video of the shooting on his cellphone.

Loabe pleaded guilty in April to aggravated elevated assault and was sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison, with all but eight years suspended. He was also ordered to serve four years probation, once he's released from prison.

