Man Gets 8 Years for Drug Trafficking in Houlton and Bangor

A 32-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 8 Years in prison for Drug Trafficking in Houlton and Bangor.

Eight Years for Drug Trafficking in Houlton and Bangor Areas

Jared Fogg from Florida will also have five years of supervised release after his prison term. Fogg pleaded guilty on April 25, 2023. to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth.

Meth Obtained in Florida with Co-Conspirators

Fogg and his co-conspirators obtained large quantities of methamphetamine from Florida between May 2018 and July 2018 and distributed the drugs in the Houlton and Bangor areas.

Large Quantity of Drugs Seized during Traffic Stop

Fogg was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over in Lincoln on July 12, 2018. Police seized “30 grams of heroin and 100 grams of methamphetamine. A loaded 9mm handgun and nearly $20,000 in cash was in Fogg’s bag, and multiple grams of methamphetamine were later recovered from Fogg’s home,” according to court records.

MORE NEWS: Maine Man Sentenced to Four Years for Drug Trafficking

Drug Investigation

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency investigates the case. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Fogg in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

Get our free mobile app

2023 Movies That Got a 0 on Rotten Tomatoes These movies pulled off an impressive feat: They did not get a single positive review on Rotten Tomatoes.