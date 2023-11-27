Man Gets 8 Years for Drug Trafficking in Houlton and Bangor
A 32-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 8 Years in prison for Drug Trafficking in Houlton and Bangor.
Eight Years for Drug Trafficking in Houlton and Bangor Areas
Jared Fogg from Florida will also have five years of supervised release after his prison term. Fogg pleaded guilty on April 25, 2023. to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth.
Meth Obtained in Florida with Co-Conspirators
Fogg and his co-conspirators obtained large quantities of methamphetamine from Florida between May 2018 and July 2018 and distributed the drugs in the Houlton and Bangor areas.
Large Quantity of Drugs Seized during Traffic Stop
Fogg was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over in Lincoln on July 12, 2018. Police seized “30 grams of heroin and 100 grams of methamphetamine. A loaded 9mm handgun and nearly $20,000 in cash was in Fogg’s bag, and multiple grams of methamphetamine were later recovered from Fogg’s home,” according to court records.
Drug Investigation
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency investigates the case. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Fogg in U.S. District Court in Bangor.
- READ MORE: 37-Year-Old Man Arrested for Operating Meth Labs in Maine
- ALSO READ: Maine Man Arrested after Police Chase and Confrontation
2023 Movies That Got a 0 on Rotten Tomatoes
Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2023
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard