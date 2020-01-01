Man Cut Another Man With Samurai Sword in Fight

UPDATE:

35-year-old Jeremy Rideout turned himself into the Millinocket Police Wednesday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — Maine police say a man drew a samurai sword on another man during a fight and cut the victim's arm.

Police say they were called to a high school parking lot in Millinocket on Sunday where they found the injured man. He was treated and released from the hospital.

An arrest warrant on charges of aggravated assault is issued for the 35-year-old Jeremy Rideout accused of using the sword.

Authorities say Rideout could face additional charges.