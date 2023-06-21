Man Charged with Two Counts of Murder for Westbrook Shootings

A 24-year-old man from South Portland has been charged with murdering two people Monday night during a shooting in Westbrook.

Man and Woman Shot and Killed in Westbrook

Marcel Lagrange Jr. shot a man and a woman in front of their children around 8:28 pm. The crimes took place at the intersection of Maine Street and Bridge Street.

Westbrook Police

Police Saw Woman Being Shot

The Maine State Police said they saw Lagrange “shooting a female near a vehicle in the parking lot off of Bridge Street.”

Foot Chase and Assault

Police chased him on foot down Main Street where Lagrange physically assaulted a bystander. Several other bystanders tackled him and disarmed him.

Kids in the Car “Witnessed the Shooting”

Police said “the victim’s two children, an 11-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl who both witnessed the shooting.”

Cumberland County Jail

Two Victims Identified

The two victims have been identified as 37-year-old Brittney Cockrell of Westbrook who was shot outside the vehicle and 41-year-old Michael Hayter of Westbrook who was found dead in the vehicle.

The Medical Examiner’s Office concluded the cause and manner of the death as gunshot wounds and ruled their deaths a homicide.

Bystander Injured

The bystander who was assaulted, 75-year-old Fred Roukey of Westbrook, had minor injuries and was taken to Maine Medical Center.

Police: “No Known Connection”

Police said “at this time there is no known connection between the victims and Marcel Lagrange Jr.” Lagrange was transported to the Cumberland County Jail where he is being held without bail. He is facing charges for two counts of murder.

Police Looking for Info

The Maine State Police said if you have information regarding this incident, please call (207) 624-7076.