Man Charged with Gross Sexual Assault & Sexual Abuse of a Minor

A Lincoln, Maine man accused of raping and impregnating his adopted daughter has been charged with two more counts of gross sexual assault and a charge of sexual abuse of a minor.

WABI reports a grand jury in Penobscot County added the charges Thursday against 37-year-old Paul Fiske.

Prosecutors say these new charges were filed in connection with Fiske having sexual contact with the girl again last June.

Investigators say the abuse started around the time he and his wife adopted the girl when she was 14-years-old.

The girl gave birth to Fiske's child last October.

While in jail, Fiske has also been charged with having contacting the girl and other witnesses, asking some of them not to testify.