Man Charged with Aggravated Assault after Pushing Deputy

Police have charged a Kenduskeag man with aggravated assault after he allegedly pushed a sheriff’s deputy off a set of stairs, breaking his ankle.

Deputy Ryan Fitch of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home 56-year-old George Taylor last Friday night to serve paperwork for another agency.

Police say Taylor opened the door and shoved Fitch off the stairs. The deputy's leg was severely injured, but he was able to subdue Taylor with a stun gun when the man came towards him aggressively.

Fitch was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and treated for a fractured ankle.