Man Charged, Two Others Arrested Following Search Warrants

A 39-year-old man has been charged following the execution of two warrants in Speerville, N.B.

On January 17, members of the Woodstock RCMP, the West District RCMP's Crime Reduction Unit and the RCMP's Police Dog Services, executed two search warrants on a residence and property on Speerville Road in Speerville. The warrants were executed as part of an ongoing investigation that began in November, 2019.

Thirty-nine-year-old Walter (Ricky) Michaud of Speerville appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on January 20, and was charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, unauthorized possession of a firearm, failure to comply with an undertaking, and breach of probation. He is scheduled to return to court on January 23.

Two other adults, a 36-year-old man from the Woodstock First Nation and a 31-year-old woman from West Florenceville were also arrested. They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

During the search, police seized quantities of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and stolen property including a 2009 Ford Escape and a U-Haul car trailer. The investigation is still ongoing.