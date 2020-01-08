A man has been charged following a shooting incident in Drummond Local Service District, N.B.

On January 7 at approximately 2:30 p.m., the West District RCMP responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in a parking lot on Route 108 in Drummond LSD. When police arrived they found a man injured with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A short time later, a 47-year-old man from New Denmark was arrested outside a residence in New Denmark.

On January 8, 2020, Darrell O'Brien appeared in Edmunston Provincial Court and was charged with discharging a firearm with intent and assault with a weapon. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Edmundston Provincial Court on January 13, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.

The West District RCMP continues to investigate this incident, but believe it was not a random act.

Police are asking that if anyone has information about this incident to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.