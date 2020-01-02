Man Arrested for Shooting Officer after Release from Hospital
WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A Maine man accused of shooting a police officer before leading officers on a chase and getting shot himself has been charged with aggravated attempted murder.
Officials say Richard Murray-Burns, of Harmony, was arrested upon his release from the Eastern Maine Medical Center on Sunday.
Murray-Burns was transported to the Somerset County Jail and will likely make an initial court appearance on Thursday or Friday.
It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.
