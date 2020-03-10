Man Arrested for Gas Pump Skimming Scheme in New England

BOSTON (AP) — A Florida man involved in a scheme to attach “skimming” devices to pumps at gas stations across New England to steal the debit and credit account numbers from thousands of unsuspecting drivers has been arrested.

Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Luis Angel Naranjo Rodriguez, of Hialeah, was charged Monday.

Naranjo Rodriguez was arrested in Concord, Massachusetts last November.

Prosecutors say a review of skimming devices he had resulted in the discovery of more than 5,600 account numbers that appeared to have been stolen.

The devices were installed at gas stations in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Connecticut.