Man Arrested at Court for Trying to Carry in Loaded Guns

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say courthouse security officers arrested a man at a Portland courthouse after he brought two loaded handguns into the building.

WCSH-TV reports 46-year-old Michael Noble, of Gray, tried to get through security at the courthouse with the guns on Tuesday. He was in court for a traffic violation.

Marshals patted Noble down after he set off a metal detector alarm and found two handguns in his pocket, along with ammunition.

Hundreds of people go through the metal detector every day without incident.

Noble was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.