UPDATE: Man Commits Suicide On I-95 Ramp

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.- According to a report from the Sun Journal, the man involved in an incident that closed I-95 in Augusta this morning (Jan. 6) died as the result of a suicide.

The report said the man's name has not been released, pending notification of his family. According to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Department, police were able to make contact with the man before he killed himself.

UPDATE 8:13 AM:

We're getting listener reports that the standoff is over and traffic is starting to be reopened.

Maine State Police have confirmed that the major traffic congestion in Augusta is being caused by a man sitting alone in his car with a gun. The incident is currently taking place on the exit 113 off-ramp, however it is cause major traffic delays around the city.

Traffic on Northbound 95 is being urged to exit at 109. If not, they are being forced off at exit 112. Also, coming into Augusta from route 3, you cannot go straight across at the light to head to the hospital/interstate on ramps. Traffic is being diverted down Northern Avenue or the West River Road. Listeners report dozens of State Police units and multiple K-9s.

We will keep you updated as we receive more details.