Maine’s Summer Season Starts This Weekend

This weekend is Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer season for tourism in Vacationland.

Maine now has dropped the mask mandates, physical distancing, and limits on gather sizes. Yes, there will still be some places and spaces that masks will be requested or required, but it is a giant leap back to normal. Maine has a high percentage of Mainers vaccinated and is now starting to offer the shots to school kids before school lets to help set the state up for further success this summer and fall. All this means events cans start to happen like concerts, festivals, and weddings. Business can get back to full capacity to welcome the summer season.

Last summer in Maine, things were much different. There was no vaccine. We had the mask mandates, physicals distancing, and travel restrictions. What complicated the travel mandates was the required negative COVID tests that were hard, if not impossible, to get, or the two-week quarantine, which was a big hurdle. It was released a few weeks ago; the summer season for 2020 was down 50% last year for Maine. Honestly, I was shocked. I would have expected that number to be lower. However, even with the extra visitors, our COVID numbers were low…very, very low. It was not until November the numbers really started to climb.

I would expect this summer in Maine to be cranking. People are ready to go, and many have many vacation dollars unspent from last year. Maine is an excellent place to vacation on a good day but may seem even like a better option this summer because we have done so well with COVID; we have lots of outdoor space and beautiful weather.

