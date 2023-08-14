Maine’s Stephen King Predicts This Recent Box Office Bomb Will Be a Classic in Two Decades

Stephen King is not exactly easygoing, nor is he light on praise.

The author has been known to air his grievances with movies based on his own work, most notably Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of The Shining. But the Maine author was nothing but praise when speaking about a recent film – though there is one caveat:

It’ll have to wait a while to really get its due. Two decades, to be precise.

King had nothing but good things to say about the 2022 film Babylon, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Posting on The Website Formerly Known as Twitter, the famous Mainer said:

“Maybe this says more about me than the film, but I thought BABYLON was utterly brilliant--extravagant, over the top, hilarious, thought-provoking. Might be one of those movies that reviews badly and is acclaimed as a classic in 20 years.”

The film is a dark comedy set in the 1920s, focusing on actors adapting to Hollywood’s evolution from silent films to “talkies.” Despite all that, it still wound up a box office “bomb,” grossing $63 million against a budget of nearly $80 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

But Mr. King has been known to predict the truly unpredictable.

Take the time back in 2004 when his beloved Boston Red Sox trailed the Yankees 3-0 in the American League Championship and a reporter tried to get King to acknowledge the series was probably over.

No dice. The King of Horror passed on an easy wrap-up to this live, nationally televised conversation and held his ground. Even crazier: his opinion was right. Like, exactly, creepily right.

Still, King's bold tweets don't exactly make up for some of his...cringier content...

12 Truly Terrifying Stephen King 'Dad Jokes' You can follow Stephen King on Twitter. But only if you dare...