Maine’s First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed

On Thursday, Maine Governor Janet Mills held a press conference to discuss the coronavirus, including the confirmation of the first presumptive case of the virus in the state, according to WGME.

This makes Maine the last state in New England to have a confirmed coronavirus case, the Bangor Daily News stated.

Mills stated that COVID-19 was found in a woman in her 50s in Androscoggin County, the BDN reported, and that she has been quarantined.

The governor has suggested that gatherings of more than 250 people be postponed until the virus is under control.

WGME stated that "the Maine CDC says 65 people in Maine have tested negative for coronavirus," but there are other results pending.

Here are just a few of the things the CDC is recommending to protect yourself from the coronavirus at this time:

The CDC is offering these steps to protect yourself:

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your face.

Clean and disinfect surfaces used often every day.

You can get more info from the CDC here.