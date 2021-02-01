Maine’s Favorite Weatherman Frankie MacDonald is Back!

If you've never heard of Frankie MacDonald, boy are you in for a treat!

Frankie is an awesome guy with an affinity for big weather events.

Over the years he's gained a lot of attention to the tune of 260,000 subscribers on YouTube thanks in part to appearing on an episode of Tosh.0 on Comedy Central as well as being the subject of a Buzzfeed article.

Frankie is a Nova Scotia native but he doesn't limit himself to his local weather events. He'll report on anything anywhere. One of his latest reports is about our upcoming Nor'Easter.

According to Frankie, Bangor, Lewiston, Portland, and surrounding areas better buckle up. As well as Interstate-95 drivers. Lots of wind and snow is coming our way

Frankie also gives super helpful reminders such as getting winter attire ready and not waiting until last minute for shopping. We must order pizza, buy a case of Coke, drink lots of tea, and charge our Samsung Galaxy Smartphones before it's too late!

Frankie is definitely not wrong. According to News Center Maine, we can expect 1-2 inches of snowfall an hour accumulating to a possible 18 inches in some parts of the state.

Personally, when Frankie's on the storm I know it's going to be big so as Frankie says, BE PREPARED! Keep being you, Frankie!

