Maine’s 83-Year-Old Super Fan Will Be at the Super Bowl

KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — His beloved New England Patriots aren't in the Super Bowl, but that won't stop Maine's Don Crisman from being there.

The 83-year-old from Kennebunk is one of a handful of people who can claim to have attended every Super Bowl as a fan, and he's in Miami as the streak continues.

He said he's feeling “kind of relaxed” because the Patriots aren't in the game.

San Francisco and Kansas City will meet on Sunday in Miami.