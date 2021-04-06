Mainers Respond to Question About What to Call People in Different Maine Towns

This whole topic is basically exactly like that scene in the Will Ferrell movie Anchorman, where main character Ron Burgundy and a couple of other news station staffers are trying to figure out how to identify people that live in San Diego.

Now, locally in the real world, sure, people who live in Maine are considered "Mainers" and even sometimes "Mainiacs" sometimes, and "Granite Staters" is generally how people who live in New Hampshire, but what about specific towns?

That's exactly what Reddit user mainelyreddit wanted to know over the weekend when posting this question:

What honestly seemed like such a random ask ended up becoming a pretty polarizing topic in the comments section of this post, especially with the example the original poster used with "Bangor/Bangorians."

"'Bangorians' is the most frustrating thing I've ever read with my own two eyes. How common is that??" - Reddit user Almost-April

"I've never heard anyone call themselves anything based on the town/city they're from unless they're from a major city. Like, I've never heard anyone called themselves a Kennebunkian or anything." - Reddit user a_winged_potato

But when you think about it, is this something that should become a thing maybe? Sure, in other parts of the country, people can grow up and live in a city or town and do nothing but trash it, but Maine is different. Mainers have a deep sense of pride in growing up where we do -- wouldn't being considered a "Westbrooker, " "Saconian," or "OOBer" be an extra level of pride? Almost like you're part of an exclusive club?

Actually, on second thought, let's just stick with the, "I'm from ____" approach. But it was a fun debate nonetheless, and if anything, could spark a fun "game" or coming up with names for different areas as a running joke amongst all Mainers in the future.

