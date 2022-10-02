Naming a rock band is a serious, artistic endeavor. The name of the group has to evoke the vibe, ethos, and message of a unique alchemy of musicians who are trying to save the world whilst trying to make a zillion dollars. Naming a band is a BIG deal. Well, we Mainers are about to ruin all that!

We asked a bunch of savvy rock fans on Facebook to play a fun game.

RUIN A FAMOUS BAND BY TAKING OUT ONE LETTER FROM ITS NAME.

The results are pretty damn funny. Well done, Mainers! You never disappoint! Want to add more names to our list? Hit us up HERE

Mainers Reinvent Famous Rock Band Names Here's the Game: Ruin a great rock band by taking out ONE LETTER from its name.

