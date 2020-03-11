Mainers Can Now Ask Questions About Coronavirus by Calling 2-1-1

Some good news for Mainers who have questions about the Coronavirus. You can now dial 2-1-1 at any time.

From the Maine Center for Disease Control:

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) and 211 Maine announced today a new option for Mainers to get answers to questions about the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at any time. This service is available by dialing 211 (or 1-866-811-5695), texting your ZIP code to 898-211, or emailing info@211maine.org.

Maine has no confirmed cases or presumptive positive tests for COVID-19. Maine CDC will inform the public if positive tests are confirmed and will offer regular updates on testing recommendations. The number of COVID-19 tests for Maine people will be updated daily Monday through Friday on Maine CDC's coronavirus webpage.

211 Maine is a free, confidential information and referral service that connects people of all ages across Maine to local services. Maine CDC worked closely with 211 Maine to incorporate answers to general questions about COVID-19 to the 211 resource. Calls, texts, and emails to 211 are answered 24/7 by a person here in the state.

211 Maine is equipped to answer general questions about the 2019 novel coronavirus, including how Maine people can best protect themselves, options for testing, and travel considerations. Anyone looking for specific medical advice regarding symptoms they may be experiencing is strongly urged to call their medical provider, an urgent care center, or 911, depending on the severity of their symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, shortness of breath, and lower respiratory distress. Health care providers will make the initial determination on whether COVID-19 testing is advisable. In cases where it is, medical providers will alert the Maine CDC to coordinate testing. As appropriate, health providers will take samples and submit them to Maine CDC.

The best thing that Maine people can do to protect their health is to take the same preventive measures that help to avoid catching a cold: Wash your hands often. Cover coughs and sneezes. Stay home if you are sick.

Maine CDC continues comprehensive planning to ensure Maine is ready should the virus affect people here. Governor Janet Mills has convened a Coronavirus Response Team, led by Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah, charged with coordinating State government's response across departments and local agencies and health authorities to the potential spread of COVID-19.

There is so much confusion and misinformation out there regarding this very serious situation. It's great to know that if you have any questions or want to know more about coronavirus, all you have to do is call 211.