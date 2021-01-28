Maine Will Launch a Vaccine Registry System in Weeks

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine plans to launch a statewide system to allow residents to register for a coronavirus vaccine.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Nirav Shah said Tuesday the system will include a website and a telephone option.

He said the goal of the system will be to “focus vaccines in places that can get as many shots in arms as possible.”

Maine is looking to launch the registry system in as little as a few weeks and in a time when demand for vaccines greatly outstrips supply here and elsewhere in the country.

More than 115,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state, but most of the population is still not able to access it.

