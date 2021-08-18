Maine's safe haven law was passed in 2001 allowing for exemption from prosecution for people surrendering a newborn child. Until now, in order to remain anonymous and in accordance with the safe haven laws, parents who choose to surrender a child would have to face a human being in order to surrender a child, be it an on-duty hospital staff member, law enforcement officer, or medical service provider.

A new law passed in Maine now provides more options for those looking to surrender their newborn children to include 'Safe Haven Baby Box' locations, a way to be completely anonymous while surrendering a child in a designated safe space.

The 'Safe Haven Baby Box' allows for the anonymous surrender of a newborn baby via an installed, secure box built into the exterior of the wall of a fire station or hospital. After a baby is placed in the compartment, the outside door will instantly lock and an alarm will notify medical personnel of the presence of the child. A second door is accessible to medical personnel inside the facility in order to retrieve the child safely and securely.

There are a total of 83 Safe Haven Baby Boxes currently set up in the states of Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, and Arizona.

A listing of the installation of these locations in the State of Maine is currently unavailable.

Take In the Zen of Brewer's Children's Garden Located on the Riverwalk in Brewer, this delightful little spot takes you back to a place of curiosity and simplicity that kids love to wander through and adults can sit and relax.

Kids Enjoying Belfast Maine Boat Pirate Adventure This fun treasure hunt with a pirate on the Back and Forth in Belfast Harbor made for great memories with my family