Have a Vulgar Maine License Plate? Get Ready to Lose It!

As dozens of new laws go into effect in Maine today, one of them is a new-ish law that bans vulgar Maine license plates.

According to WGME 13, the law aims to remove profane, vulgar, sexually suggestive, racist and drug related vanity plates off of the Maine roadways.

Maine previously dropped its vanity review process in 2015. Maine's Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, told WGME that Maine had basically become the 'wild west of vanity plates'.

If you have a plate that meets the criteria of those that are soon-to-be banned, you'll likely lose your plate, but it won't happen overnight.

The process will take several months and will include public comment, according to Bellows. Additionally, any new requests for vanity plates that are considered to be 'offensive' will stay in a holding pattern until all the details and parameters have been ironed out.

So long story short, vulgar plates are now illegal in Maine, though details around specifically WHAT verbiage will be banned and when exactly it will begin.

