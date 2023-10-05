Maine Unemployment Claims Are on the Rise Again

The news isn't what we'd like to hear, but this study reveals an increase in unemployment claims in our Pine Tree State.

On a broader scale, earlier this year, the United States achieved historic lows in unemployment and has since maintained relatively stable figures, despite the fluctuations in inflation. At the moment, the job market continues to hold up well, with a modest uptick in new unemployment claims noted for the week ending September 25.

A recent study by WalletHub examined trends in unemployment claims across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, analyzing changes in claims for these pivotal weeks. They also considered the number of claims per 100,000 individuals within the labor force.

In Maine, there was a 9.56% increase in unemployment claims for the latest week compared to the preceding one. This mirrors the shift in initial unemployment insurance claims between the week of September 25, 2023, and the week of September 18, 2023.

Furthermore, when comparing the same week in 2023 to 2022, Maine saw a 6.93% rise in unemployment claims. This indicates the change in initial unemployment insurance claims between the week of September 25, 2023, and the week of September 26, 2022.

Although this news isn't particularly uplifting for Maine, it's essential to bear in mind that economic landscapes are always evolving, and proactive measures can be taken to support those affected. Let's maintain hope for a positive shift and collectively work towards a stronger, more robust job market in the Pine Tree State.

