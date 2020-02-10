Maine Town will try Trapping Fox after Numerous Attacks

BATH, Maine (AP) — Maine has been the site of more than a half dozen attacks on people by foxes in the last few months, prompting Bath to try trapping the animals.

Foxes are common in Maine and are typically skittish around humans, but the state's mid-coast region has been the site of numerous attacks in the past six months.

One man, Norman Kenney of Bath, was attacked twice by a rabid fox on separate occasions.

The Bath City Council voted unanimously on Feb. 5 to spend $26,000 to lay out traps to catch foxes.