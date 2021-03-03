Maine to Start Vaccinating People 60 and Older

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is set to expand eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine to people who are 60 and older.

The change goes into effect on Wednesday. State officials announced in late February that Maine will use an age-based eligibility system to deliver the vaccines.

Maine has been focusing on people who are older than 70 and health care workers. New tiers of people who are eligible for the vaccine will follow.

Officials say eligibility will expand to people 50 and older in April, 40 and older in May and 30 and older in June. Younger people will be eligible in July and beyond.