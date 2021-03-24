Maine to Increase Moose Hunting to Cut Down Winter Ticks
CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — Maine wildlife authorities are considering increasing the number of moose hunting permits offered by the state in an attempt to curb the infestation of winter ticks.
Winter ticks are parasites that plague the moose population. They’re different from the ticks that spread Lyme disease to humans, but are a major pest for the state’s moose herd.
State biologists have proposed an 11% increase in moose permits for this fall’s hunt.
The Portland Press Herald reports that would increase the number of permits to 3,480.
KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state
Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.
Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.