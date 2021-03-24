Maine to Increase Moose Hunting to Cut Down Winter Ticks

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — Maine wildlife authorities are considering increasing the number of moose hunting permits offered by the state in an attempt to curb the infestation of winter ticks.

Winter ticks are parasites that plague the moose population. They’re different from the ticks that spread Lyme disease to humans, but are a major pest for the state’s moose herd.

State biologists have proposed an 11% increase in moose permits for this fall’s hunt.

The Portland Press Herald reports that would increase the number of permits to 3,480.