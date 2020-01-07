Maine Teen Hit by Plow Truck

It happened yesterday at around 6:30 in the morning in Canton, Maine.

According to WMTW, a teen girl was walking with her younger sister to the bus stop on Monday morning. While walking she was hit by a plow mounted on a pickup truck. She was subsequently thrown up and over a snowbank. Officials indicated that the girl had been taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

There has been no indication on charges for the driver of the truck though deputies continue to investigate the accident.

It can be a difficult time of year for both drivers and pedestrians. Drivers because the roads the morning after a storm are frequently still snow covered and slick. Pedestrians because often times the day after the sidewalks and footpaths have not yet been cleared causing many people to have to walk on the side of the road.

Always use caution when driving or walking during or just after snowy weather. It could save a life.