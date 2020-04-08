Maine State Primary Postponed, Likely To Middle of July

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Governor Mills says the state primary can’t safely be held in June as planned, and will likely be postponed until July 14.

The governor said Tuesday the postponement is about “taking every measure to minimize in-person contact” and avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Mills says election officials will try to make sure absentee balloting is utilized to the fullest extent possible when the state primary does happen.

Maine already held its presidential primary in March.