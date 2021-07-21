Maine State Police Trooper Keeps His Word and Makes a Splash

Maine State Police Trooper David Barnard has recently transferred to Troop F which is responsible for police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Somerset Counties. Prior to that, he was a member of Troop J, which provides coverage to Hancock and Washington Counties.

According to Baileyville Police Chief Bob Fitzsimmons, who is a model of community policing, Barnard made a promise to some young folks jumping off a bridge into the water. The bridge separates Princeton and Indian Township and has been a popular swimming spot for folks for as long as Chief Fitzsimmons can remember. David told the kids that he would be back when he wasn’t in uniform and take the jump with them.

Even though Trooper Bernard recently transferred to a different area, he kept his promise to those kids! Read on...