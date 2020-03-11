Maine State Police Looking for Man with Multiple Warrants

UPDATE: Maine State Police said Foster has been arrested. They are still looking for Levasseur. Both have warrants.

ORIGINAL STORY: Maine State Police are looking for two individuals from the greater Downeast and Northern Maine region.

26-year-old Jared Foster from Danforth has four active warrants. He is described as 6’04,” 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

44-year-old Jason Levasseur from the Danforth/Houlton area has four active warrants. He is described as 5’08,” 210 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information should call the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700 and ask to speak with Trooper Lander or Trooper Ferland.