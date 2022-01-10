Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F (January 3 – 9)

These are a just a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police in early January. Summaries are taken from the weekly police log and may be minimally edited for clarity.

Driver Crashes Vehicle during Police Pursuit in Van Buren

On January 3rd, Trooper Kyle Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren when he observed a vehicle with multiple defects. When he went to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle sped up and refused to pull over. Trooper Rider pursued the vehicle with lights and siren, but the vehicle refused to stop. It turned down a dead-end road, made it to the end, turned back around, speeding towards US Route 1.

There was a 90 degree turn the driver failed to negotiate and went off the roadway, crashing his vehicle in the snow. The offender tried to run but was stopped by an Aroostook County Sheriff’s Deputy who was also on the road. The man fought with the Deputy and Troopers and was arrested after a CEW was deployed.

The offender had numerous bail conditions, a revoked driver’s license, and several warrants for his arrest. He was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Man Arrested After Running Red Light in Front of State Trooper in Houlton

On January 7th, Trooper Hunter Cotton was traveling on Military Street in Houlton when he observed a tan SUV run a red light in front of him. Trooper Cotton initiated a traffic stop with the SUV. Roadside investigation revealed the operator was a Revoked Habitual Offender with prior convictions. The driver also had a non-extraditable warrant for a traffic violation out of Florida. Tr. Cotton summonsed the operator for OAR and allowed him to leave his vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

Eight Teens Escape Serious Injuries in Crash on I-95 in Houlton

On the evening of January 5th, Houlton Regional Communications Center received a complaint of a motor vehicle crash on I-95 southbound near MM 301. The operator lost control of the vehicle due to slippery road conditions after attempting to pass a slow-moving vehicle. The vehicle rolled down the embankment and came to rest on its wheels on the breakdown side of the road. There were eight juvenile occupants in the vehicle. The teens sustained minor injuries and were transported to Houlton Regional Hospital by Houlton Ambulance Service. The investigation is ongoing. Houlton Police and Fire Department assisted on scene. Photo and more details here.

State Police Investigating Theft of Gas in Oakfield

On January 6th, an employee of an Oakfield gas station called to report a gas drive off. The complainant stated that a white truck with a snowmobile in the bed drove off without paying for their gas. No registration plate was observed but the incident was caught on their security footage. Trooper Laney Merchant is working with the store to obtain the footage and identify the operator of the white truck.

Man with Outstanding Warrant Tries to Hide Under Car in Cyr Plantation

On Sunday, January 9th, Trooper Denver Roy and Trooper Kyle Rider responded to an address in Cyr Plantation for a 911 misdial complaint. The dispatcher stated someone called 911 and disconnected the call. On the call-back, the caller identified themselves and the information was added to the incident card. Trooper Roy was familiar with the named person and confirmed there was an active arrest warrant for probation revocation. Both Troopers went to the residence and were invited inside the garage. The caller with the warrant tried to hide under a vehicle and would not comply with commands to come out. The Trooper removed the man from under the vehicle and arrested him without further incident. He was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris.