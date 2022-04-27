Maine State Police Believe Good Samaritan Accidentally Took Elderly Woman’s Purse

Don't you hate when you're on your way to work on a Wednesday morning and end up accidentally stealing an elderly lady's handbag? Yeah, me too. Fortunately, the Maine State Police believe it was a well-intentioned accident.

According to the Maine State Police Facebook Page, a good Samaritan was on his way to work Wednesday morning when he came across an older couple who had broken down on route 46 in Bucksport.

The good Samaritan was planning on giving them a ride to safety until a Maine State Trooper came upon the scene and also stopped to assist. It was as that time that the good Samaritan was cleared on his way, leaving the Trooper to handle the rest of the good deed.

However, after the man had left, the lady quickly realized she had put her purse in his vehicle in preparation for the ride.. but he drove off after the trooper arrived. Maine State Police are asking the good Samaritan, or someone who knows who he is, to contact them at 207.973.3700.

Again, officials believe this was just an accident and not any kind of criminal activity. Also, they provided a photo from the State Police dash-cam of the vehicle the Samaritan was driving.

Maine State Police Dash Cam_2 Maine State Police Dash Cam_2 loading...

9 Majestic Maine Lakes One of the things that attracts boaters, fishermen, nature lovers, and outdoor adventurers to the State of Maine are our majestic lakes and ponds. The state has close to 100 decent sized lakes and thousands of much smaller lakes and ponds. We have selected 9 of the most striking lakes for our list.

11 Celebs & Notable People With Ties To Central Maine These celebrities and notable people have ties to Central Maine. Some are well known, others not so much.

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!