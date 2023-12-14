Maine State High School Basketball Scores – Wednesday December 13

Wednesday night, December 13th saw a relatively quiet slate of high school basketball games from the top of the State to the bottom. Here are a list of scores for games reported and played on Wednesday, December 13th.

Girls Basketball

Calais 42 Narraguagus 30

Ellsworth 94 Foxcroft Academy 20

Jonesport-Beals 38 Sumner 30

Machias 65 Shead 34

Orono 47 Schenck 36

Penobscot Valley 64 Mattanawcook Academy 55

Sacopee Valley 20 Dirigo 20

Southern Aroostook 73 Steans 28

Telstar 51 Kents Hill 25

Thornton Academy 107 Noble 34

Boys Basketball

Caribou 70 Houlton 35

MDI 43 Hermon 37

Old Town 81 John Bapst 39

Piscataquis 52 Stearns 44