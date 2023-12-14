Maine State High School Basketball Scores &#8211; Wednesday December 13

Maine State High School Basketball Scores – Wednesday December 13

Photo Chris Popper

Wednesday night, December 13th saw a relatively quiet slate  of high school basketball games from the top of the State to the bottom. Here are a list of scores for games reported and played on Wednesday, December 13th.

Girls Basketball

  • Calais 42 Narraguagus 30
  • Ellsworth 94 Foxcroft Academy 20
  • Jonesport-Beals 38 Sumner 30
  • Machias 65 Shead 34
  • Orono 47 Schenck 36
  • Penobscot Valley 64 Mattanawcook Academy 55
  • Sacopee Valley 20 Dirigo 20
  • Southern Aroostook 73 Steans 28
  • Telstar 51 Kents Hill 25
  • Thornton Academy 107 Noble 34

Boys Basketball

  • Caribou 70 Houlton 35
  • MDI 43 Hermon 37
  • Old Town 81 John Bapst 39
  • Piscataquis 52 Stearns 44
Get our free mobile app
Categories: High School Basketball
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From