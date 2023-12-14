Maine State High School Basketball Scores – Wednesday December 13
Wednesday night, December 13th saw a relatively quiet slate of high school basketball games from the top of the State to the bottom. Here are a list of scores for games reported and played on Wednesday, December 13th.
Girls Basketball
- Calais 42 Narraguagus 30
- Ellsworth 94 Foxcroft Academy 20
- Jonesport-Beals 38 Sumner 30
- Machias 65 Shead 34
- Orono 47 Schenck 36
- Penobscot Valley 64 Mattanawcook Academy 55
- Sacopee Valley 20 Dirigo 20
- Southern Aroostook 73 Steans 28
- Telstar 51 Kents Hill 25
- Thornton Academy 107 Noble 34
Boys Basketball
- Caribou 70 Houlton 35
- MDI 43 Hermon 37
- Old Town 81 John Bapst 39
- Piscataquis 52 Stearns 44
