Maine State Bicentennial – Coming Events

As the state of Maine turns 200 this year, many events and celebrations are planned through out the entire year of 2020 with many more being developed by individuals, groups and communities around the state.

There several signature events planned according to maine200.org, the official site for events and state information in regards to the Maine state bicentennial.

First, is a Statehood Day celebration in Augusta which also happens to be on the states birthday 3/15 beginning at 1 pm at the Augusta Armory, on Western Ave., this day will be marked with speeches, music, poems, birthday cake, and much more.

Next is a Bicentennial Parade set for Saturday, 5/16, in Lewiston / Auburn. This will be a historic parade celebrating Maine's veterans, youth, and culture, with floats, bands and more from across Maine. They are also currently accepting applications for floats and other parties that would like to participate. Details available at the parade website, www.maine200parade.com

There's also the Maine Bicentennial Sailing Ships Festival, which will be going up and down the state hitting ports of call in Bangor, Belfast, Boothbay Harbor, Bucksport, Castine, Portland, Rockland, and Searsport. This begin in Boothbay Harbor as part of their Windjammer days on 6/26, then to Rockland 7/2-7/4, Bangor/Brewer 7/8-7/10, Bucksport 7/10-7/12, and Casitne/Searsport/Belfast 7/12-7/14. You can expect a lot of festivities around each port town as well as boat access.

On 10/10 The State of Maine Bicentennial Time Capsule sealing ceremony will take place at the Maine State Library in Augusta. Details are still developing for this event.

There are so many more events and festivities being planned. Bookmark www.maine200.org and check back often to see a full calendar of events as well as some fascinating state history.