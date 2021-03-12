Maine: Shot Clinics Open; More Residents Eligible in April

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — More than two dozen coronavirus vaccination clinics are set to open in Maine in the coming days.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services says the state is working with more than 25 health care organizations to offer the dedicated clinics.

The department said the clinics will be held on Friday and over the weekend, and a few will happen the following week.

The dedicated clinics are for school staff and teachers who are age 60 and older.

State health authorities said Maine is on track to open up access to the vaccine for younger residents in April and May.