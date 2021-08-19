Maine Senator Angus King Tests Positive For COVID-19

According to the KJ, senator and former Maine governor Angus King has tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution, King got tested after he started feeling ill at his office in Maine.

In a Tweet, the 77 year old politician said that he has been taking precautions and is fully vaccinated. He explained that he got tested after feeling feverish on Wednesday. He is quarantining at home and has notified the people that he has recently come into contact with.

A statement on his official government website says, in part:

I will keep everyone posted in the days ahead of the healing process, but I urge everyone to remain vigilant, follow the guidance from health professionals, and get vaccinated if you haven’t been. While Maine people and Americans are ready to move past COVID-19 and return to our normal routines, the virus is not done with us yet. We must all continue to look out for one another through our words and actions, and remain united against this dangerous disease.

According to Wikipedia, the politician was born in Virginia on March 31st of 1944. He attended New Hampshire's Dartmouth College. After graduating from Dartmouth in 1966, he attended the University of Virginia School of Law.

After graduating from law school, he moved to Brunswick, Maine to practice law. In addition to practicing law, he spent part of the 1970s as a host for Maine Public Television.

An entrepreneur, King founded Northeast Energy Management Inc in 1989. The company developed and operated electrical energy conservation projects. King sold the company in 1994. As of 2012 King's investments were valued at between $4.8 million and $22.5 million.

He served as the Governor of Maine from 1995 to 2003. He has been a member of the senate since January of 2013.

This story will be updated...