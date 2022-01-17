Maine Residents Can Get FREE Covid-19 Home Tests Beginning Jan 19

With Covid-19 testing at an all time high. Home testing kits are very hard to locate, and often sell out as soon as they hit the store shelves.

As of this past Saturday (1/15/22), if you were able to locate an at-home Covid-19 test, you can submit the receipt to your insurance carrier for reimbursement by the U.S. Government, according to a report by WFAA.

They do caution that procedures for the reimbursement will vary from insurer to insurer so you will have to contact them for further information but you will be required to submit a valid receipt for your purchase, and tests bought prior to 1/15/22 will be ineligible fo reimbursement.

In addition to being reimbursed for purchased home Covid-19 testing kits, the White House has stated that beginning Wednesday (1/19/22) FREE at-home Covid-19 tests can be ordered at COVIDTESTS.gov. Each U.S. household will be limited to order (4) tests. The tests are expected to begin shipping at the end of this month and will typically take 7-12 days to be shipped once they are ordered.

Keep in mind that the Maine CDC is continuing a Covid-19 testing clinic at the Maine Armory until further notice. An appointment is needed for that clinic and can be made by CLICKING HERE.

