Maine Reports 5 Deaths, 600 New Coronavirus Cases on Saturday

Saturday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control listed five more deaths from COVID-19 and 600 new coronavirus infections statewide.

The five deaths included one Aroostook County resident. There were also 29 new cases in Aroostook County, bringing the number of active cases to an estimated 362. Active cases in the state are estimated at over 7,750 on Saturday.

There are currently 153 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, a considerable drop from one week ago. Forty-six patients are being treated in intensive care units and 23 are on ventilators.

Since the pandemic began, 2590 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine and 1075 people have died.

Maine's Vaccination Effort

As of Saturday, just over 885,000 Mainers had received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That amounts to nearly 75% of residents 12 and older. In Aroostook County, just under 69% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to Maine's Vaccination Dashboard.

COVID-19 vaccines are available free of charge at numerous sites across the state, with many pharmacies offering walk-in clinics.

New Brunswick Update

New Brunswick Public Health reported two COVID-related deaths and 132 new infections on Friday. Officials say the province now has 881 active cases, with 58 people in hospital, with more than half of those patients in intensive care. Gatherings in private residences in all areas of the province are restricted to individuals from the same household throughout the Thanksgiving weekend.

Additional restrictions are in place for the next 14 days in certain areas of the province with the highest transmission rates. That includes all of Zone 4 - the Edmundston/Grand Falls region and the northern part of Zone 3, including Florenceville-Bristol.